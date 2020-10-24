OncoCyte’s (OCX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OCX. Chardan Capital lowered OncoCyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered OncoCyte from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $138,642.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $73,850.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 10.7% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 292,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 224.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 193,972 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 6.4% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 229,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

