OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneSpan currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $23.78 on Friday. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $959.52 million, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OneSpan will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,608,016.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,897,919.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

