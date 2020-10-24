OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Shares Up 34.8%

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG)’s stock price traded up 34.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $0.97. 14,856,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,765% from the average session volume of 796,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Get OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEG. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $876,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter worth about $498,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

About OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.