O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $560.00

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson began coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $508.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded O'Reilly Automotive from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $478.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $466.43 on Tuesday. O'Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,942,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,850 shares of company stock worth $25,780,585. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,589,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,356,863,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,367,000 after acquiring an additional 61,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,798,000 after acquiring an additional 124,086 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,651,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,950,000 after purchasing an additional 102,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

