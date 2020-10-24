Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $304.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 8,488 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,569.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,792,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,828,375.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

