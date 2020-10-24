Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PPBI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

