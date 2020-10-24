PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.22. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,661,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 345,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

