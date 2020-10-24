Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.33, for a total transaction of $3,051,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 944,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,206,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,756 shares of company stock valued at $18,569,240 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW stock opened at $236.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.19 and a 200-day moving average of $233.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $281.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.32.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

