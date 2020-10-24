Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Shares of PLMR opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.44.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.24 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $1,314,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,300 shares of company stock worth $3,661,463. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 162.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Palomar by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 57.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Palomar by 42.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

