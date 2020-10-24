Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PKIUF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parkland from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Parkland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Parkland from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of PKIUF opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. Parkland has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.