Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEGA. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $134.23 on Friday. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $135.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In related news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,128.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,854.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $266,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,259.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,721 shares of company stock worth $3,821,879 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

