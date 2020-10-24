People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Sunday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

People's United Financial has raised its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. People's United Financial has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.22.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. People's United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that People's United Financial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on People's United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on People's United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

