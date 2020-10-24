People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Sunday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

People's United Financial has increased its dividend by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.22. People's United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.22.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People's United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that People's United Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBCT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on People's United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of People's United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People's United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

