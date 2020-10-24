PEPS Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $145,385.19 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $145,385.19 and $2,464.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029894 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002827 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003098 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 58,311,080 coins and its circulating supply is 40,002,865 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.