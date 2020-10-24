Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRDO. ValuEngine cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of PRDO opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $258,630.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $24,107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at $11,243,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,531,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $11,700,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,434,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

