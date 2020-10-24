Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Given a €171.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €156.40 ($184.00).

EPA RI opened at €147.90 ($174.00) on Friday. Pernod Ricard SA has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €139.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €139.35.

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

