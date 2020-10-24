Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,994 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.22% of Philip Morris International worth $253,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

