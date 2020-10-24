Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $48,221.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001301 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000523 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003745 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,403,608 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

