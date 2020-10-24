Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Regis Management CO LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Regis Management CO LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101,264 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 5.0% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $29,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,734,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3,292.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 133,555 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 33,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,402,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.22 and a 200 day moving average of $111.17. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $114.61.

