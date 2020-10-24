Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

PDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BOCOM International cut shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.77.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $86.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.28. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average of $74.52.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

