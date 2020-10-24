Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.55.

NYSE PINS opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $1,285,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $2,784,006.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,773,377 shares of company stock worth $180,048,915.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,381.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

