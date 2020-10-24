PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives $62.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PJT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

PJT opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $232.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 536.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

