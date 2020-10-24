Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend by 360.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PLBC opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $103.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.