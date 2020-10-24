PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Downgraded to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PNM. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.22.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

