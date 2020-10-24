Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Popular from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of BPOP opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.19. Popular has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.30 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Popular will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Popular by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 58,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth $633,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 1,794.6% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,019,000 after buying an additional 3,299,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,748,000 after buying an additional 79,186 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

