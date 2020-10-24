PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $178.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $173.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.37.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $134.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.74. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $138.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

