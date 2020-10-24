Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Increased to $1.60 by Analysts at TD Securities

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $1.50 to $1.60 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PDS. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Precision Drilling from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.12.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 130,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

