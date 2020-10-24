Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Up 11.4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) traded up 11.4% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 685,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 881,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 130,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.16.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

