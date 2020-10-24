Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading 11.4% Higher on Strong Earnings

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) shares traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 685,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 881,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 183.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,728,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 70.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 617,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 144,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.16.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

