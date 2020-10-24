Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Premium Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$97.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

PBH opened at C$98.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$97.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.98. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$62.79 and a 52 week high of C$102.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$976.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$862.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.0309175 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

