Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells $2,009,124.48 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 72,768 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $2,009,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Thursday, October 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 52,545 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,469,683.65.

On Monday, October 12th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 155,139 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $4,454,040.69.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,861 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $3,095,882.98.

On Friday, October 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 105,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $3,022,950.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 82,388 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,347,234.12.

On Thursday, September 24th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 150,600 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $4,099,332.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 113,498 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $2,916,898.60.

On Friday, September 18th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 168,514 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $4,524,600.90.

On Monday, September 14th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,287 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $276,720.30.

On Thursday, September 10th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,145 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $1,810,388.65.

Progyny stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 133.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.