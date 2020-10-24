Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Decreased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,771,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207,049 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $178,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 443,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,671,000 after buying an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $2,564,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 24.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,674,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,346,000 after buying an additional 724,322 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,926,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,942,000 after buying an additional 411,389 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD opened at $103.24 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

