Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 210.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 246,676 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 630,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Prudential by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 61,768 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 56.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 311,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUK opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

