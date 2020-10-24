Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Prudential in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, August 14th.

NYSE PUK opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

