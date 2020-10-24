Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,750 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $32,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total value of $1,091,249.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at $784,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 25,677 shares of company stock worth $5,049,820 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th.

Shares of KWR opened at $197.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.12 and a beta of 1.40. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.14 and a fifty-two week high of $208.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.01 and its 200-day moving average is $177.56.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

