QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 146,109 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 216.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,354,000 after buying an additional 1,075,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $88,983,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $132.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

