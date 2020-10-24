Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Quidel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.43.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $248.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.17. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 0.84. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $55.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Quidel will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $595,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $234.12 per share, with a total value of $1,170,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 450,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,546,680.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,515 and sold 40,591 shares valued at $11,297,268. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Quidel by 15.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 9.6% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 239.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,742 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quidel by 176.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Quidel by 130.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,906,000 after acquiring an additional 219,881 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

