Radium (RADS) Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Radium coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00003499 BTC on major exchanges. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $5,017.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radium has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00017769 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,149,215 coins and its circulating supply is 4,138,925 coins. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

