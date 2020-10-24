Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RRC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.12.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Range Resources has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.78.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 118,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 60,830 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 638.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 106,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

