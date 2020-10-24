Raymond James Analysts Give Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) a C$145.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$145.00 target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$137.18.

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

CNR opened at C$137.98 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$149.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$141.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$126.88. The company has a market cap of $97.99 billion and a PE ratio of 27.31.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.52, for a total transaction of C$314,215.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,022,194.20. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.35, for a total transaction of C$182,490.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,745,265.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,039,136.

About Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.