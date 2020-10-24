Raymond James Analysts Give Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) a C$2.40 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.40 price objective on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROXG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

TSE ROXG opened at C$1.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.48. Roxgold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.32 million and a PE ratio of 56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90.

Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

