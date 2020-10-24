Raymond James Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$445.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$438.00 to C$445.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$483.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$418.54.

CP opened at C$413.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$403.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$361.64. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of C$252.00 and a 52-week high of C$432.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.5659715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

