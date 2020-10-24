Raymond James Reiterates “C$4.35” Price Target for Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE)

Raymond James set a C$4.35 price objective on Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 target price on Skeena Resources and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

SKE stock opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$3.34. The company has a market cap of $329.20 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,700 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$25,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$347,805.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

