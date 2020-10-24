Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,887 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $32,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

