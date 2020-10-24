Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.64. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $88.17 and a 12 month high of $257.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.73.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

