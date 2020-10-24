Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their sell rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.