Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus outbreak. Although the company has reopened majority of its restaurants, it is likely to witness dismal traffic due to the social-distancing protocols. Moreover, increase in labor and other restaurant operating expenses is concerning. We believe that the coronavirus pandemic will continue to hurt traffic and sales through the remainder of fiscal 2020. However, efforts to improve sales and regain market share via focus on increasing service speed and effective marketing strategy are likely to aid the company going forward. Earnings estimates for 2020 have moved up over the past 60 days depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.86.

RRGB opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth about $5,872,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth about $2,091,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth about $1,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 103.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 121,286 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 826.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 85,125 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

