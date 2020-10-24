Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.33.

NYSE RF opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

