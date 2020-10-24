Regis Management CO LLC Acquires 58,408 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Regis Management CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,408 shares during the quarter. Regis Management CO LLC owned about 0.69% of ServiceSource International worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SREV. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.00. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceSource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 715,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $1,108,852.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Moore purchased 61,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $97,163.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,367,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,482.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,384,513 shares of company stock worth $2,090,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

