Regis Management CO LLC Boosts Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Regis Management CO LLC increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 78,501 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $28.48.

